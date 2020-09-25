Doctor encourages Atrial Fibrillation awareness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is National Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Awareness Month and Dr. Jared Salvo with Dignity Health discussed the importance of understanding the arrhythmia.

Dr. Salvo said it’s important to stay diligent and follow up with doctor’s appointments, especially if you’re experiencing fatigue.

“Be proactive with regular check ups with your doctor,” Dr. Salvo said. “One of the most common symptoms is fatigue and restlessness.”

To learn more about Atrial Fibrillation, visit the American Heart Association website.