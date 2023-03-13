Presented by Minter Field Air Museum

Scott Hogstad and Ron Pierce from Minter Field Air Museum are in studio to share some artifacts as well as stories about the Air Force base turned museum.

Artifacts at the Minter Field Air Museum include military uniforms, radio equipment, a Link Trainer, a Norden Bomb Sight; Medals and Patches, Echelons (Class Books), Snap Roll Newsletters, hundreds of photographs and documents, and beautiful aviation art.

You can learn more about the museum here, they are open for tours Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM– 2 PM.

You can schedule a group tour or appointment by calling (661) 393-0291.