Ditch the vending machine and pop into Sequoia On The Go

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan makes a quick stop at one of her favorite lunch spots in town, Sequoia On The Go, located at 1231 18th St.

This grab-and-go-style cafe is an extension of the popular lunch spot, Sequoia Sandwich Company. Many of your favorite lunch items are packaged conveniently for you to pick up and purchase, creating the perfect quick lunch option for people with busy workdays.

Another Sequoia On The Go will open soon to provide more easy lunch options across Kern County.

To learn more and to find a location near you, click here.

January 01 2022 12:00 am

