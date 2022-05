Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to figure skater, Marika Steward, with Disney on Ice about the start of her career as well as their upcoming show.

At only 6 years old, Steward started on hockey skates and fell in love with figure skating after seeing it on television. Steward is a Canadian Junior Silver Medalist, two-time National Competitor and Austrian National Bronze Medalist.

For more information about Disney on Ice and to purchase tickets, visit their website.