Dishing up great deals at Grill N’ Burgers

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets Ian Oropeza, co-owner of Grill N’ Burgers to check out some of their best menu items and learn about their National Burger Day specials.

For National Burger Day, Grill N’ Burgers has a special of four burgers, four fries, and four drinks for $36.00! In addition to the Burger Day special happening on Monday, if you call the restaurant and mention Studio 17 Live, you will receive 17% off of your order.

To order ahead, call (661) 473-1420 and click here to learn more.