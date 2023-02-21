KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Kaitlyn Castaneda
Posted: Feb 21, 2023 / 12:06 PM PST
Updated: Feb 21, 2023 / 12:06 PM PST
Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Doctor Rasham Sandhu with the California Cardiovascular Institute about the warning signs of a heart attack.
For more information, click here.
Andrea Boudewijn’s experience as a Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef makes her the perfect pro to teach you how to make this traditional treat.
We’ll update this page regularly with the hottest deals as Presidents Day weekend is here, so be sure to check back in often so you don’t miss out.
Composting is an excellent way to use food scraps in your home and feed your lawn and plants at the same time.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: