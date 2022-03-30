Sponsored Content by Dignity Health.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Cherese Grell, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement for CityServe about their Easter food basket donation happening now.

The donation is a collaborative effort between Dignity Health, CityServe and KGET. Starting today, you can help make an Easter meal possible for underprivileged families in the community. “We envision a traditional Easter dinner while including the staples for a home that are sometimes considered a luxury for those in need,” said Grell. Each basket handed out will include canned ham, instant potatoes, canned green beans, canned corn, fruit, Mac N Cheese, peanut butter and jelly, a bag of rice, a bag of beans, and a box of cereal.



Nonperishable food items for the Easter food baskets can be dropped off at the KGET Lobby until April 14. For more information on CityServe and to find out how you can get involved, click here.