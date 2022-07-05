Sponsored Content by Dignity Health.

Dignity Health would like to Build a Better Bakersfield. Each month they have partnered with local non-Profits in our community to do amazing things and this month they would like to spotlight and support The Kern County Fire Fighters Burn Survivors Trust.



Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Captain Josh Dodson with the Kern County Fire Dept about The Kern County Fire Fighters Burn Survivors Trust.

Dodson has been president of the Kern County Fire Fighter Burn Survivors Trust for the last ten years.

