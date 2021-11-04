Dignity Health hospitals recognized for reducing c-section birth rates

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Brenda McMurtrey with Memorial Hospital and Myoshi Lee with Mercy Southwest about the complications and risks involved in births via Cesarian-section.

The representatives from Dignity Health say avoiding c-sections is important to improving the health of mothers and their infants: “A C-Section is major surgery. Complications can include infection, increased bleeding, injuries to the bowel and bladder, and reaction to anesthesia.”

