Dignity Health would like to Build a Better Bakersfield. Each month they are partnering with local non-Profits in our community doing amazing things.

This month they would like to highlight three: The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation, Wounded Heroes Fund and Mare Riding Facility for their upcoming Concert for the Causes event.

Here with us today to tell us a little more is Kimiko Kobayashi from Mare Riding Facility and Lance Osborne from the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Get your tickets to see Jimmie Allen, Joe & Martina, and The Rivals, on May 6th.

100% of the proceeds from Concert for the Causes go to The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation, Wounded Heroes Fund and Mare Riding Facility.