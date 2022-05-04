Sponsored content by Dignity Health.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Laura Lollar Wolfe, the executive director of the Kern Literacy Program, to learn more about their mission.

Dignity Health is helping to build a better Bakersfield by highlighting non-profit organizations in our community and providing the necessary support needed to help with their mission; the Kern Literacy Council was chosen as May’s featured organization.



​Kern Literacy Council has promoted literacy and education in our community since 1966. The mission is to empower individuals to improve their quality of life through literacy education.

To learn more, click here.