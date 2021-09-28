Did you know September is Recovery Awareness Month?

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Amber Smithson, Director of Business Development at Bakersfield Behavioral Health, about the month of September’s role in both suicide and recovery awareness.

Smithson says it’s vital to support friends and family members who are struggling with addiction: “It’s important to remember that you can’t force anyone to get help, although we may want our loved one to get help unless they are willing to take that first step, it won’t do any good to try and force them.”

The organization is hosting the Run4Recovery fundraising event on October 21st. To learn how you can become a sponsor, click here.

