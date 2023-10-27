Presented by Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospital

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospital 2023 First Responder of the year is being awarded to: Deputy Sheriff Victor Alcocer of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

As a thank you, for going the extra mile, Dignity Health is honored to award their 2023 First Responder of the Year a “Condors Hockey Suite Night” which includes twelve suite seats, and dinner!

Congratulations to all our finalists and thank you for the work you do for our community.