Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ramon Sanchez, Delta Zeta Tau Alumni Foundation President, and Carlos Armendariz, CSUB Men’s Soccer Team Captain, about the mission of the Delta Zeta Tau Fraternity.

On Sunday, March 27, the CSUB Men’s Soccer team will play the Sub20 Tijuana Xolos. To purchase tickets, visit the CSUB website.