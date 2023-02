Sponsored by PR From the Heart

As we celebrate the 55th anniversary of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, we invite a very special guest into our neighborhood at Studio 17.



You may recognize these lyrics, “is there anything you want? Is there anything you need? McFeely’s Delivery brings it to you here with speed!”



Joining us to talk about his time on Mister Rogers Neighborhood, and his Speedy Delivery documentary is David Newell, who we remember and love as Mr. McFeely.