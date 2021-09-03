DarkiiChip lounge in the works- ‘Thankful and grateful’

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan celebrates the success of Darkiichip with Daron Nunn and Kenneth Charles. Charles says he is grateful for the friendship and trust that this partnership has continued to develop, while Nunn says he is thankful for the community support.

This family-inspired cookie company continues to spread joy and love to its customers and community. The cookies can now be found at Sully’s locations and Brookside Market & Deli, but that’s not all… Team Darkiichip announced their plans to open up a Darkiichip lounge serving milk and cookies to all.

To get your hands on a bag of cookies visit them online.