Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan announces the DarkiiChip Cookie Lottery! Visit any Sully’s, Wooddale Market, and The Corner Store locations to pick up a bag of DarkiIChip Cookies for a chance to win a $200 gift card.

Each store will receive ten special Valentine’s Day bags but one lucky bag will feature red DarkiiChips. The lucky winner will receive a $200 gift card to the store where the cookies were purchased.

To learn more about DarkiiChips, click here.