Daniel Geoulla from B&D Law Group, APLC talks about what to do if you have been injured on someone’s property

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla from B&D Law Group, APLC about what someone should do if they are the one that was injured on someone else’s property. Daniel says after every holiday season they get an influx of calls from people that were injured after being guests at a holiday party or doing some holiday shopping.

If you have been hurt, you need to try to ascertain what caused the injury. Once you get an idea of what happened, make sure you document the evidence by taking a lot of pictures, a combination of both close-ups and wide-angle shots.

Geoulla provided some great information and insight about filling out incident reports at businesses as well as how to handle an incident at a friend’s home. For more information visit B&D on social media or give them a call at 661-200-0555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness