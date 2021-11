BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has pleaded guilty to selling 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer in 2019, according to court documents.

Uriel Ivan Portilla, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiring to posses with intent to distribute fentanyl Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.