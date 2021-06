Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan checks out Culler Beauty’s Self-Adjusting Foundation which provides a great color match to all skin tones and textures.

The foundation also has SPF 50, offering a lightweight product with great protection from harmful UV rays.

To claim today’s special offer of $10 off, a free eyelash enhancer, and free shipping, call 1-800-743-0523 or click here.