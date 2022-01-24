Culler Beauty has a Valentine’s Day Special that’ll make you bat your lashes

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Alexa Lee from Culler Beauty about their amazing shade matching foundation.

Culler Beauty says they are revolutionizing the way makeup works with this foundation that is sure to match any skin tone. There are two bottles, one for light complexions, and a medium for more tan complexions.

This Valentine’s Day they are spreading the love with a special offer for Studio 17 Live viewers. Call today to order your Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Foundation, Primer, and Eye Lash Enhancer at 40% off. You will also receive free shipping for the Culler Beauty Ultimate Beauty Foundation Kit.

Visit their website or call 1- 800-943-0696.