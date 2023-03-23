Presented by California State University

Joining us to talk about the upcoming Emergency Preparedness Event at CSUB is Geology Professor at California State University, Anthony Rathburn.

The Emergency Preparedness Event is a free, family-friendly gathering of diverse organizations that provide hands-on, educational activities. These activities focus on educating every member of the family about various emergencies and how to be prepared for them.

Emergencies come in all sizes, from those caused by earthquakes and floods, to house fires and home injuries.

You can expect memorable and fun demonstrations, hands-on activities, and educational experiences at the Emergency Preparedness Event to help everyone in the family stay prepared and safe.

The event is March 25, 10 AM – 2 PM at CSUB, find out more here.