CSUB gears up for another season of athletics

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to CSUB Athletics Department Marketing Director, Scott Frasnelly, and Director of Athletics, Dr. Ziggy Siegfried.

Frasnelly and Siegfried talked about how the athletic department has handled the pandemic and how they are moving forward and expanding. “Our sports medicine department has been amazing in tackling all of the extra work that covid protocols can be. All departments have stepped up to do anything they can to make the best of a tough situation and provide a great experience for our student-athletes,” said Siegfried.

This is CSUB’s second year in the Big West Conference which has been a great step for the athletics department. Basketball is back this weekend and if you can’t be there in person, the 1:00 P.M. conference game will be televised as the Big West Game of the week featured on cable channel Spectrum Sportsnet.