Sponsored Content by United Way of Kern County.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Director of Marketing and Development, Gabriel Adame with United Way of Kern County to tell us more about their upcoming Teddy Bear 5K Run and Walk event.”

Adame shares, “The Teddy Bear 5K and Drive benefits local charities and organizations that serve children. Law Enforcement, uses the stuffed animals to help in situations where children are present. Schools and other organizations utilize the stuffed animals to help reward a student and to soothe a child during hardship. All proceeds will go towards Teddy Bear Drive and our early childhood education programs. Our children are our future.”

