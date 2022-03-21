Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Edgar Perez, a local mortgage loan officer, about his new podcast that discusses the real estate market in an easily digestible manner.

“The goal of the podcast is to educate the people of our community with real-life scenarios and give them an approachable, sales-less avenue to get informed and eliminate their fear and concerns about today’s market,” said Perez.

To learn more about the podcast, follow them on Instagram or connect with Perez for mortgage advice on his personal Instagram.