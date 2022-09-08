Sponsored Content by Tejon Ranch Conservancy.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Jaron Cramer with Tejon Ranch Conservancy to learn more about their mission and how we as a community, can get involved.

Cramer shares, “Tejon Ranch Conservancy is a 501c3 non-profit based in Frazier Park, CA with a mission to preserve, enhance and restore the native biodiversity and ecosystem values of Tejon Ranch and Tehachapi Range for the benefit of California’s future generations.”

The Conservancy was formed as an independent nonprofit organization in 2008 through the Tejon Ranch Conservation and Land Use Agreement signed by Tejon Ranch Company and prominent resource groups.

