Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about the United Way of Kern County’s tax programs from Annelisa Perez, Financial Stability Initiatives Manager, and Gabriel Adame, Marketing Manager.

United Way of Kern County offers the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program which is a free income tax assistance program that provides low-income families and single individuals high-quality tax services that they can afford.

In an effort to support literacy in children, United Way of Kern County will host “A Chocolate Affair” to fundraise for education in the county. The event is on March 26th at Luigi’s. To learn more, call (661) 834-1820 or click here.