Sponsored Content by Stockdale Solar.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Vice President of Sales, David Castro and Vice President of Operations, Tyler Patterson about what makes Stockdale Solar different from other solar companies.

Stockdale Solar is California’s fastest-growing solar company and Kern county’s number one solar company.

Stockdale Solar is based in Bakersfield and now in Tulare, Fresno, and their newest location is in Santa Clarita. They have helped thousands of families across the central valley.

For more information, click here.