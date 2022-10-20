Sponsored Content by Stay Focused Ministries.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Project Manager, Mercedes Mayers with Stay Focused Ministries to talk about their upcoming events.

Mayers shares, “On Wednesday October 26th, we will be holding our ‘What the Hay Pumpkin Patch’ at our office. It’s an opportunity for families and their kids in the community to come out and experience a pumpkin patch.”

On Friday October 28th, from 10:00am -12:00PM, Stay Focused will also be hosting their Monthly Food Distribution, drive thru. The community can come out and sign up for a free food box.

