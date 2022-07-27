Sponsored Content by Sarap! Authentic Filipino Food.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jenelyn San Antonio, John Mark Aliwalas, and Jennifer Aliwalas with Sarap! Authentic Filipino Food to tell us more about their business, food, pop-up events, and catering.

Sarap, in the Tagalog native language of the Philippines, means “Delicious”! And their goal is to show the Bakersfield Community that Filipino Food is delicious.

They share that their family immigrated to the United States in 1999 from a region in the Philippines called Pampanga. The entire region is famous all over that country for its cooking.

For more information about Sarap! follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @sarapbakersfield.