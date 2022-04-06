Daniel Geoulla with B & D Law Group, APLC

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla with B & D Law Group, APLC about the trend in people with open personal injury claims filing for bankruptcy to assist with financial burdens.

“The financial problems from being injured in a personal injury claim are fairly common, but having to file bankruptcy is rare because your attorney should be able to talk to the doctors and hospitals and keep the bills from going into collections or at least keep them from trying to come after you,” said Geoulla.

