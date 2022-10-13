Sponsored content by Murray Family Farm.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Owners of Murray Family Farm, Steve and Vickie Murray about October Fall Family Festival at Murray Family Farm.

This year, the festival will have various activities from photo opps to a new sweet shack with ice cream sundaes, brownies, and pies.

Studio 17 Team will also like to thank the crew at Murray Family Farm for always sponsoring our Spooktacular Costume contest and decorating our parking lot every Halloween and sponsoring our KGET Pumpkin carving contest.

For a chance to win a $100 gift card and family four pack to Murry Family Farms, upload your Carved pumpkin right here.