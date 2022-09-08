KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Ziegler, Sponsored Content by Mom's House Chicken and Waffles.
Posted: Sep 8, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 8, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Sponsored Content by Mom’s House Chicken and Waffles.
Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Jade Johnson with Mom’s House Chicken and Waffles to learn more about this local eatery and some of their specials.
For more information, click here.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: