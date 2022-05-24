Sponsored Content by Furniture City.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the Manager, of Furniture City to learn more about their 150,000 square foot showroom, variety of styles, and services offered.

Because Furniture City has a distribution warehouse here in Bakersfield, inventory is not a problem. The local distribution center allows them to offer expedited delivery for many of their pieces. In some instances, same-day delivery. This inventory has not been affected by the price increases that are eminent.

For more information, call 661-885-8555 or click here.