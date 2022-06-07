Sponsored Content by Kern Women’s Business Center.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Norma Dunn and Larissa Mitchell-Reid of Kern Women’s Business Center to learn more about the entrepreneurial training offered through the Kern Women’s Business Center.

Reid started off as a client and is now a consultant, paying the help that Kern Women’s Business Center offered her forward to other entrepreneurs. Kern Women’s Business Center provides business resources to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

To learn more about Kern Women’s Business Center, click here.