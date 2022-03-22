Sponsored Content by the Kern Literacy Council.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Laura Lollar Wolfe, executive director of Kern Literacy Council about the upcoming events this year.

The Kern Literacy program provides a hybrid program that includes in-person and virtual tutoring for adult basic education, English as a second language, GED test prep, and U.S. Citizenship test prep. With so many programs and classes, the Kern Literacy Council is looking for volunteers to join the team.

For more information on the Kern Literacy Council or to learn more about volunteering opportunities, call 661-324-3213 or click here.