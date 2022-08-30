Sponsored Content by Houchin Community Blood Bank.

Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Marketing Manager, Rachel Parlier with Houchin Community Blood Bank and Mother of Premature Blood Recipient, Katrina Cochran about how blood donations help small patients overcome big battles.

Cochran shares about her experience with her son Caleb, who was born over three months early at 26 weeks.

“His first month of life was a complete rollercoaster, he had gotten very sick not even a week old and needed a blood transfusion as his little body could not produce enough blood to replenish itself on its own. The type of blood needed was the best possible kind that had been tested and screened for these extremely premature babies. That of course is 0 negative type blood. Without those donations from people there is absolutely no way he could have been able to get any procedures done in order to help him receive the medication he desperately needed,” says Cochran.

