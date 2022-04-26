Sponsored Content by Y-Empowerment

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nila Hogan and Robert Schrader with Y-Empowerment to learn more about how the organization serves victims of child abuse in Kern County.

Schrader decided to walk across the country in an effort to raise awareness for child abuse victims.

Hogan said the mission of The Walk is to give back to the families: “We would like to have an onsite facility that can accommodate all our programs and a camp for the families to attend as a retreat.”

To learn more about The Walk and Y-Empowerment, click here.