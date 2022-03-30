Sponsored Content by B & D Law Group, APLC

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla with B & D Law Group, APLC about how you can and should file a claim if you are partially at fault for the accident.

Geoulla said you should pursue legal action regardless of who is to blame for the accident: “California is what we call a ‘Comparative Fault’ state which means everyone is responsible for their own share of the accident.

In practice, the jury will decide what the value of the injuries is and then they will be asked to decide what share of the fault belongs to who.”

