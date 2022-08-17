Sponsored Content by Amerisave Mortgage.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Branch Manager, Benjamin Soriano with Amerisave Mortgage to learn some helpful tips and tricks on the home buying process.

According to Soriano, you can qualify for a home with as little as three percent down of the purchase price, but it’s important to get in touch with a loan officer three to six months before you plan to buy a home and stay in contact with them. “When you are pre-approved by a lender, you do not want to change anything that is connected to your income or debts, let your loan officer know any possible changes so they can be prepared,” said Soriano.

Changes such as applying for new credit cards, a new job, or co-signing a loan for anyone can alter your purchase qualifications.

