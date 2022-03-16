Sponsored Content by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jay Tamsi, CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, about the Small Business Academy and how it benefits eager entrepreneurs across the county.

The Small Business Academy is free thanks to the support and sponsorship from Tri Counties Bank. The eight-week course helps entrepreneurs strategically plan their business and provides insight on how to apply for loans and effectively market a business.

The course begins March 22 for English speakers and March 23 for Spanish speakers. For more information and to register, call 661-633-5495 or click here.