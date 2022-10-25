Sponsored content by Dignity Health.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Marisol Guillen, Dignity Health’s Coordinator, Community Health Initative about their upcoming event.

Healthful Harvest will take place on Sunday, November 6th from 1pm-5pm at Haven Drive Middle School in Arvin. ” There will be free food boxes while supplies last, assistance with health insurance, and community partners such as CityServe, Houchin Blood Bank, Flood Ministries, CAPK, and more.” Guillen says.

