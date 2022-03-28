Sponsored Content by Greg’s Petroleum

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Gabriel Sauceda, sales manager of Greg’s Petroleum and veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, about the importance of giving back to veterans in Kern County.

Kern County strongly celebrates our veterans “because even if you haven’t served, you know a loved one who did. We are a close-knit family community that supports our Vets and all they’ve done for us, our community, and our country,” said Sauceda.

To help celebrate and give back to our veterans, Greg’s Petroleum is partnering with KGET for the Veteran Salute Contest. To nominate the veteran in your life for a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card, click here.

To learn more about Greg’s Petroleum and check out their job openings, visit their website.