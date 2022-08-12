Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Michelle Avilla, Executive Director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, about the upcoming Cancer Run/Walk.

Every year there is an annual family-friendly event to support those going through cancer treatments.

This year the event takes places Saturday, September 17th at 8:00 am at Yokuts Park here in Bakersfield.

Avila shares, “The funds are used to provide financial assistance to Kern County cancer patients who are on treatment. We pay up to $50,000 per person to help with their chemo, radiation, surgery, and insurance. We also have a transportation program and help children with cancer who have to travel to Valley Childrens, CHLA, or to UCLA for care.”

Avila also says, “All cancer patients on treatment and survivors are free. We want them to come out and feel the love from the community. They just need to register on the kerncountycancerrun.org website. For those who want to participate in the run or walk early bird registration is a discounted fee and is $30. That special rate ends this Saturday, August 13th so make sure to sign up and encourage family and friends to join your team right away. After that, the fee goes up to $40 per person.”

For more information and to register, click here.