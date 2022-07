Sponsored Content by Kern Women’s Business Center.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Norma Dunn, director of Kern Women’s Business Center, and Trinh Moore, president, and co-owner of TM Signs and Graphics about the resources the Kern Women’s Business Center offered Moore through its free business consulting services.

Moore also shares her story and experience with the Kern Women’s Business Center.

