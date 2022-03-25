Sponsored Content by Romy and Associates Medicare Services

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ben Gomez, health plan advisor with Romy and Associates Medicare Services about deadlines for enrollment and the best plan of action for those who are uninsured currently.

As the first quarter of the year comes to a close Romy and Associates is focused on helping clients with a Medicare Advantage plan to make any adjustments still needed before March 31. “The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is almost over and it’s an enrollment period that allows those beneficiaries with a Medicare Advantage plan one more opportunity to make a change,” said Gomez. Beneficiaries have from Jan. 1 to March 31 to make changes to their plan.

