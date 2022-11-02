Sponsored content by Dignity Health.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Marketing Director, Winston Crite and Volleyball Director, Johnitta Clemons about all of the different activities at Gameday Sports Academy in the Dignity Health Sports Complex.

They offer youth and adult sports and art like basketball, volleyball, pickleball, fitness classes, and plenty of others. Crite says, “We have two main missions, the first being to function as the central indoor sports hub of the area, the second is to help make indoor sports programming accessible and affordable to everyone in Kern County.”

