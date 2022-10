Sponsored Content by Level Up DJS.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Level Up Djs owner and Dj, Claudio Valero and partner and Dj, Robert Solorio about how they started their business.

Valero says, “I began to dj at a young age. I enjoyed the feeling of success. That combined with positive vibes and watching the emotions of party goers on the dance floor allowed me to take it more seriously.”

To book Level Up Djs for an event, please check out their website.