Sponsored Content by Bakersfield College.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Associate Vice President, Jessica Wojtysiak with Bakersfield College about the new opportunities available for students this fall.

Wojtysiak shares, “Bakersfield College is offering select courses in eight-week options! Students can split their semester into two 8-week sessions instead of having to take one long sixteen-week semester. These courses offer students the option to effectively advance their earning potential with 8-week certificates and workplace non-credit opportunities.”

