Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Bakersfield Police Activities League Officer, Ryan Skidmore about the Battle of the Badges.

Battle of the Badges is one of BPAL’s annual fundraisers that they host. At Battle of the Badges, police officers, firefighters, and military veterans get into the ring and box each other. All proceeds go directly to the Bakersfield Police Activities League.

